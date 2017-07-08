Padawan International 4×4 Challenge returns with a roar

KUCHING: The Padawan International 4×4 Challenge is back after a one-year hiatus.

Dubbed the ‘International Series Off-Road Challenge of Sarawak’, the event is scheduled for July 21 to 23 at the Borneo Resettlement Scheme (BRS) near here. It is organised by Padawan Municipal Council (MPP).

According to Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chieng, who is also MPP chairman, Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg is expected to officiate at the opening ceremony.

This year’s Padawan International 4×4 Challenge is also set to gather 60 teams from around the world, says MPP deputy chairman Dato Ahmad Ibrahim, who is also the event organising chairman.

“We are expecting participants from Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines.

“The competition will consist of three categories – Group A (Full Modification), Group B (Semi-Modification) and Group C (Standard 4X4),” he told reporters at MPP conference room yesterday, adding that foreign participation would elevate the event into becoming the best four-wheel drive (4WD) challenge in Sarawak.

The off-road experience will have the 4WDs go against nature – a feat that requires strong teamwork between team members and also puts their 4X4 driving skills to the test as they undergo river-wading, winching, hill-climbing, mudslide driving, downhill manoeuvring and rock-climbing, among other obstacles.

The objectives of the event are to spur Sarawak’s motorsports scene, to establish the state as a sports tourism destination, to promote off-road motorsports among Sarawakians and also to promote healthy outdoors activities to the local youths.

According to the organiser, the Padawan International 4×4 Challenge is hoped to boost the number of inbound tourists in the state, as well as to create valuable generators to the local economy through the marketing of homegrown products and other tourism-related offerings.

Additionally, the competition will coincide with the annual Bengoh Cultural Festival (BCC).

Entry fee for both events is RM2 per visitor. Each ticket is valid throughout the three days.