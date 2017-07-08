Promoting Sabah via YouTube

KOTA KINABALU: Well-known YouTube star from the Philippines, Mikey Bustos said Sabah is an incredible place and the Government is doing a good job in preserving Sabah’s natural attractions.

The singer and comedian famously known as the ‘Pinoy Boy’, recently spent six days and five nights in Kota Kinabalu and Sandakan sponsored by Sabah Tourism Board.

Mikey’s visit included Rainforest Discovery Centre, Sukau, Gomantong, Mari Mari Cultural Centre as well as Kinabalu National Park.

Mikey who also founded the popular ants YouTube channel call the “Ants Canada” produced a 20-minute live stream video direct from Sukau to the world, about ants, which had more than 93,000 views.

The Canadian-born, Mikey first claimed to fame as Canadian Idol in 2003 and since then has been actively performing in concerts and producing tutorials, as well as producing parody music videos.

In February 2017 he started making blogs and currently has more than 427,000 subscribers from all around the world including the Philippines, the USA, Canada, Guam and in the UAE.

“We are constantly putting higher awareness on Sabah online with Mikey’s significant influence to his followers not only from the Philippines but also from other parts of the world.

“This is one of the many on-going efforts done by Sabah tourism team to expose our destinations through social media.” said Gordon Yapp, General Manager of Sabah Tourism Board.

This was Mike’s second visit to Sabah since his last personal trip in 2015.