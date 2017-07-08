‘Remaining rabies victim still in critical condition’

KUCHING: The remaining victim of rabies from Serian is still in critical condition.

According to Minister of Local Government and Housing Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian, there is still no improvement on the seven-year-old girl.

“Her condition is still the same – in critical condition,” said Dr Sim, who holds watching brief on health, when contacted yesterday on the latest rabies situation.

The girl was confirmed positive for contracting the rabies virus following laboratory tests on June 30.

She started having fever on June 23 and was brought to Serian Hospital, but was treated as outpatient then.

However, her condition worsened as she started showing changes in behaviour, getting aggressive and exhibiting signs of hydrophobia.

On June 28, she had seizures at home and was rushed to SGH by her parents. It is reported that she was bitten by a dog about a month before the symptoms appeared.

The other two victims – siblings, aged four and six – from Kampung Paun Rimu Bakong, passed away on Tuesday.