Rh Siliver Garit fire victims receive RM165,000 worth of assistance

SRI AMAN: Rumah Siliver Garit of Kampung Kenyungan in Batu Lintang Undop here has received donations worth RM165,000 – thanks to the contributions from various parties.

At a simple handover ceremony yesterday, the villagers also received donations in the form of food items, witnessed by

Assistant Minister of Community Well Being Datuk Francis Harden Hollis.

Harden, who is Simanggang assemblyman, is one of the donors, having contributed RM19,000.

The other contributors include Local Government and Housing Minister and Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian (RM19,000), Sri Aman Welfare Department (RM125,000), Simanggang SUPP Women (RM2,000 and nine packets of rice) and local businessman Hiu Kee Jin, who gave away nine packets of rice.

The ceremony was conducted before local government officials, local community leaders and SUPP members.

Forty residents of Rumah Siliver Garit were left homeless when late night fire razed down their units on June 28 this year.