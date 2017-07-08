Road closure for Dynasty Charity Run tomorrow

MIRI: Parts of Jalan Brooke, Jalan Kingsway and Jalan Padang will be closed for the Dynasty Charity Run tomorrow (July 9).

The road closure will be from 5.30am to 8.30am on the day of the run; thus road users are advised to seek alternative routes to get to places nearby.

The organiser’s spokesperson, in a press statement yesterday said the road closure is meant for participants’ safety during the run.

“We have obtained permission from Miri City Council (MCC) and the traffic police to close parts of the roads,” he said.

The affected roads start from Jalan Brooke, opposite Golden Restaurant until Jalan Kingsway to Jalan Padang near Wisma Pelita Tunku.

The road in front of SK St Joseph, Miri will also close from 5am to 9am on the same day.

“Traffic cones, crowd control barricades and control tapes will be put up at the affected roads to ensure that runners are kept within the safe zone, away from vehicles. Marshals have been appointed to assist traffic control and flow of runners.

“We encourage participants to park their cars at the nearby commercial centre and MCC multi-storey parking to reduce congestion. The multi-storey parking will open from 4am onwards and it will only charge RM1 per entry.”