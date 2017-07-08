SMK Tiong Hin wins choral speaking competition

SIBU: Sibu Divisional-level Choral Speaking Competition for secondary schools here was yesterday held at SMK Tiong Hin, with the host school winning the championship.

SMK Methodist was second and SMK Bandar Sibu, third.

The champion school received a trophy, medals and certificates while the second and third winners each got a trophy and certificates.

SMK Tiong Hin principal Tan Kok Aun officiated at the prize-giving. Choral Speaking is the interpretation of poetry or prose by a group comprising anything from half a dozen to 100 speakers.

It involves a full and varied use of individual voices that make up the group. The competition was aimed at encouraging and increasing the use of English among students, and building confidence in students to memorise, speak, render and express themselves in English.

The competition was open to Form 1 to 5 students from government-aided schools.