Sarawak 

State to set up own Research Council – Abang Johari

Lim How Pim, reporters@theborneopost.com

Datuk Amar Abang Johari

KOTA SAMARAHAN: Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg announced today that Sarawak is in the process of setting up a Research Council.

He said a Bill will be tabled in the coming State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting to pave the way for the establishment of the proposed Research Council.

According to Abang Johari, his administration will be working on empowering the proposed council with regulatory power on research.

The Chief Minister added that the proposed Research Council would augur well for the state of Sarawak in terms of research.

He made this announcement during the ‘Ramah Tamah Aidilfitri and Ngiling Bidai 2017’ at the Sarawak Tropical Peat Research Institute here.

