Students crack heads to come up with their creations

KUCHING: Students of SM Sains here cracked their heads to think of innovative creations to compete in the Sainsku Inventors Challenge (SIC) at the Sainsku Science Fair held at the school on Thursday.

They came up with 85 projects in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subject.

“The participants were Form 1 to 4 students who had to think of innovative ideas in STEM, to answer the challenge of the Education Development Plan 2013-2025,” said the organiser Linan Anthony.

He said the annual event was usually conducted by the school alone since 2012, but this year, it partnered with International College of Advanced Technology Sarawak (i-Cats).

The event aims to create awareness of and foster students’ interest in STEM subjects.

Tupong assemblyman Fazzruddin Abdul Rahman officiated at the function, and later toured the various booths and listened to the students’ explanation.

SMK Sains is among the top 10 schools in the full boarding school category in Malaysia.

Recently, the EZ Liquid Dispenser made by its students won the Gold Award in the Malaysia Young Inventors Olympiad held from April 14-16 in Penang. It was an international competition opened to four other countries – Thailand, the Philippines, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan.