Third rabies victim conscious, able to speak, says mother

KUCHING: The mother of the rabies patient, who is still warded at the paediatric intensive care unit (ICU) of Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), has disclosed that that her daughter is conscious and able to speak.

She said her daughter ‘complained of sore throat and having skin rashes’.

“I want to share my experience with the public; I strongly advise those who are bitten by dogs to seek medical attention as soon as they can,” she told reporters when met at the ICU yesterday.

Relating her story, she said that she and her children went to her mother’s village Kampung Soroban Serian – a 10-minute journey from Serian town – on May 27 for Gawai Dayak and there, a dog bit her five-year-old child on the left forearm.

“I panicked, but my mother managed to hit the dog, which later let go of my daughter.

“Our screams alerted the other villagers, who came to help; they stopped the dog from attacking us further,” she added.

The woman said after the incident, she took her daughter to Serian Hospital where she was attended by the medical staff and received 12 stitches. The girl was also given medication for her wound.

“My daughter was not sick when she returned to Serian Hospital on June 2, to remove the stitches – she’s able to play with her siblings and friends when she got home,” she said.

It was a month after the incident when her daughter felt ill, suffering muscle pains. This prompted the family to rush her to Serian Hospital again.

She said it was on Tuesday night that her daughter was transferred to Sarawak General Hospital for further medical treatment, and is now placed in the ICU.

“We are praying for her to get well and go back to do her normal things soon,” she said.