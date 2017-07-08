Trio held over death of female friend in car crash

KOTA KINABALU: Three people, including two women, have been detained by police over the death of their female friend in a road accident at Tuaran Bypass, in front of Sekolah Agama Inanam, here on Thursday.

City police chief ACP M. Chandra said police investigation showed that the victim and the suspects were on their way home in the car when the incident happened around 5.30am on July 6.

“Police believe an argument happened inside the vehicle between the victim and one of the suspects which resulted in a road accident,” he said yesterday.

Chandra said the victim, identified as Lisabilah Dulima, 28, from Kampung Tambalugu, Tuaran, died at the scene while the driver of the Kelisa car sustained severe injuries and was admitted to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH I).

The other two passengers, aged 27 and 34, however escaped unhurt and have been detained for seven days to facilitate investigation.

Meanwhile, Chandra said that police would investigate the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

“We are currently investigating this case from all angles to determine the motive as well as under the Road Transport Act 1987.

“I therefore urge the public not to make any speculation regarding this incident as investigation is still ongoing,” said Chandra.