Warisan will not join Pakatan – youth leader

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) Kalabakan Youth chief Sarifuddin Hata said the party would never join Pakatan Harapan (PH).

He told DAP Sabah leaders not to use their good faith in attending the recent DAP Tawau Open House as a political tool.

“Our grassroots leaders attended DAP Tawau Hari Raya Open House with an open heart and good faith to enjoy this festivity with togetherness as Sabahans. We don’t talk politics and even if we did mention, it’s nothing serious about it,” said Sarifuddin.

“This has been the unique culture and beauty of Sabah to celebrate festivals together regardless of political differences.

“We are disgusted at how our good faith has been misused for DAP political interests,” he added in a statement yesterday.

He said with the failure to differentiate between Malaya and Sabah culture, Warisan grassroots leaders would be more careful when attending DAP’s events to avoid similar unprofessional manipulation.

Sarifuddin denied that Warisan grassroots leaders had discussed and agreed upon working together during the DAP Tawau Hari Raya Open House, stressing the grassroots leaders knew very well that one of Warisan’s core struggle was the Sabahans for Sabah fight.

“Warisan will never join the Pakatan Harapan pact as we know, Sabahans do not want to be controlled by West Malaysians,” he said.

“DAP is a genuine party but DAP must not forget that it is also a Malaya-based party so they will not be able to fight for Sabah without considering West Malaysia interests. Don’t deny this simple fact that all Sabahans already know,” he said.

Sarifuddin advised DAP to assist Warisan in forming the future Sabah government and Warisan will likewise support the national opposition to form a new federal government.

Sarifuddin reiterated that all Warisan leaders at every level are firmly behind Warisan top leadership Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

“We have the highest confidence in our president in formulating the best strategy to form the next Sabah government.

“DAP should just standby to work with Warisan and not make wild imaginative assumptions,” he said.