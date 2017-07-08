Works on SK Abang Ali new block to be completed next year

SIBU: Construction work on the RM3.5 million new two-storey block for SK Abang Ali here will start this year and is expected to be ready by 2018.

Assistant Minister of Education and Technological Research Dr Annuar Rapaee said the project will take about six months to complete.

The new building will have seminar, meeting and teachers rooms as well as the general office apart from parking bays.

He added that the school development committee had been formed, and would meet for the first time on July 27.

“I am confident that works will start this year because we already got the funding of RM3.5 million,” Dr Annuar, who is also Assistant Minister of Housing and Public Health, told reporters yesterday.

Of the RM3.5 million funding, RM2.5 million came from the state government while corporate figure Tan Sri Bustari Yusuf chipped in RM1 million.

Dr Annuar was met after officiating at SK Abang Ali’s ‘Ramah Tamah Aidilfitri and Gawai Raya’ here yesterday.

Headmaster Hamdi Nadji was among those present.

The 127-year-old SK Abang Ali currently has 765 pupils with 60 teachers.