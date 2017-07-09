25 summonses issued during ‘Ops Bersepadu’

MIRI: A total of 25 summonses were issued during ‘Ops Bersepadu’ carried out by Miri Police headquarters here from 9.30pm Friday to 2am yesterday.

Miri police chief, ACP Lim Meng Seah who was among 94 personnel of various ranks on duty said the road blocks were held at two spots in the city centre: Marina Bay and Miri City Fan.

He noted that over 50 cars were checked during the operations, but only 25 summonsed.

“Ten summonses were issued to motorcycles: seven motorcyclists with no licences and three with no road tax.

“The remaining 15 summonses were issued to car drivers where, out of the 25 car drivers, three were summonsed for not having any driving licences and 12 had expired road tax,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Lim said the operation is an ongoing effort to curb Mat Rempit activities in the city.

“Apart from the operation, some of the personnel were patrolling residential areas such as at Piasau Garden, Pujut, Hillstone and Taman Tunku,” he said.