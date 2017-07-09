Bike theft suspect nabbed

KUCHING: Police arrested a man on Friday on suspicion of committing motorcycle theft.

District police chief ACP Abang Ahmad Abang Julai said the 32-year-old suspect was flagged down by police personnel from Tabuan Jaya during a patrol at an industrial area along Jalan Muara Tabuan around 6pm.

According to Abang Ahmad, police spotted a suspicious motorcyclist and decided to conduct a check. They managed to arrest the suspect when he tried to escape.

“A check through ‘MCARD’ revealed the motorcycle engine and chassis number match a missing motorcycle which was reported missing in March, this year,” he said when contacted yesterday.

He added that the suspect, who hails from Kampung Tabuan Hilir, is being investigated under Section 379A of the Penal Code for motorcycle theft.