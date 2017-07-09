‘Growing economy, huge job prospects spur Bintulu’s devt’

BINTULU: This town is building up a new society – a development that Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud views as being similar to Miri, which has an average living standard that is higher than other areas across Sarawak.

He believes that this can be attributed to the huge employment opportunities here.

“That is how a society is built – in a place with lots of employment opportunities. I know Bintulu has a bigger potential than it did in the past, now that is has more skilled workers here,” he spoke at a Hari Raya Aidilfitri gathering jointly hosted by Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) and Bintulu Islamic Welfare Trust Board (Lakib) at Bangunan Martabat in RPR Sebiew here yesterday.

Taib said for many at first, Bintulu was a place to earn a living but having been here for quite some time and raising their children along the way, they eventually made this place their own hometown.

He observed that the outsiders working and living here had regarded the town as their ‘second mother’ – ‘one that they should treat, love and care for like their own mother’.

Miri’s growth, Taib added, should be an example for Bintulu particularly on how people from all over the world with different racial, religious and social background, came there looking for better livelihoods and eventually, becoming its (Miri’s) ‘citizens’.

“As they established their own livelihood, they began to learn from one another.

“So we have to learn from Miri. Still, it takes time for something to take root – perhaps, the older generation didn’t have enough time to mix around then and as such, they might not feel that they’re the citizens of Bintulu.

“However, we can see that our children are making friends and mixing with other people from different backgrounds. The time will come,” he assured the people.

Meanwhile in his speech, Minister in Chief Minister’s Office (Integrity and Ombudsman) Datuk Talib Zulpilip thanked Taib for his contribution to the growth of Sarawak, especially Bintulu.

“We are enjoying vast development, having good economic growth and plenty of job opportunities,” said the Jepak assemblyman, who came to the gathering with his wife Datin Dr Zaliha Abdullah.

The other VVIP guests included Rural Electricity and Water Supply Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, Assistant Minister of Rural Electricity Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, Murum assemblyman Kennedy Chukpai Ugon, Bintulu Resident Muhamad Yakup Kari and BDA general manager Rodziah Morshidi.