Making the case for electric train system

IN April, Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg led his team to London where they came to a decision to adopt England’s electric train system for Sarawak.

The initial plan would be to link Damai with Serian, and from Serian, with other areas.

As widely reported on the local media, Abang Jo said the plan would be implemented in 2020.

Why an electric train system? I believe the decision has a direct relation to the state’s move to maximise the power usage of the Bakun hydroelectricity power (HEP) dam.

Over the past two years, the supply of hydro-energy from Bakun dam has brought a reprieve in terms of lower electricity bills for consumers, indicating that there is an abundant energy stockpile in Sarawak – enough to power electric trains.

Opinions, naturally, differ on the project. Those opposing opine that Kuching has a population of less than a million and most families own cars, or at least a motorcycle.

Thus, there is not a need for electric trains to serve as a mode of public transport, not to mention the high costs of maintenance and operations might put most people beyond the reach of ticket fares.

The opposition even claimed that the plan was just a part of the election propaganda and would never to see the light of day.

I believe that this sort of defeatist view will never bring change or improvement to Kuching’s current traffic situation, where it is almost impossible to avoid not only congested roads most of the day but also exasperatingly long traffic jams during peak hours.

In fact, in many major cities around the world including Kuala Lumpur, the implementation of the Light Rapid Transit (LRT) system is one of the key solutions to solving traffic congestion.

If dozens of people could be accommodated in one car, imagine the number of passengers that a train could take on board its multiple cars.

An efficient railway system allows workers to keep to their tight working schedules without unnecessary delays and at the same time, greatly reduces the daily gridlocks that turn the city traffic into a bumper-to-bumper crawl, if not a complete standstill.

In fact, linking cities with a rail system helps solve the problem of ‘high people densities’ in certain seriously overcrowded areas.

Indeed, when Abang Jo said he wanted to build electric trains, he must have thought the project through and made an in-depth study on it.

When the late Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem was still the chief minister, Abang Jo – then a deputy chief minister – had already taken up the idea of a railway system in Sarawak.

He has, on numerous occasions, asked the people to provide feedback on such a project.

The notion of having a railway system in the state has been put on the back burner for many years. With today’s technology, it should not be too difficult to bring such a programme to fruition by 2020.

I believe that the state government will source for its own funding for the project. As for the costs, the numbers are still being assessed. In short, what the chief minister has promised, he will definitely carry out.

This new initiative for Sarawak will certainly be the much-needed remedy for the worsening traffic situation in our city, and an immense convenience as well to the commuting public.