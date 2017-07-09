One man’s collectible is another man’s junk

The amount of things my wife and I accumulated over a period of eleven years is unbelievable. I came to Kuala Lumpur from Penang with only a few pieces of clothes stuffed into a worn out duffel bag. That was as much as I could carry with me.

The modestly-sized house my wife and I call home was sparsely furnished then. Although small, it was neat and airy. We got a contractor to do some renovations to make it wheelchair accessible. An awning was built over the driveway so that I could get in and out of the car come rain or shine.

We gradually added shelving units in the living room, bedrooms and kitchen to make space to store our ever increasing possessions over the years. Between the two of us, we have filled the house to the brim. Odds and ends of all sorts occupied every nook and cranny. There is hardly space left for anything else.

Foreseeing I will be out of action for a while after the surgery and subsequently the dialysis, I thought it was a good idea to tidy up the house before that. Dialysis also require a clean environment to reduce the instances of infection.

I only realised how much stuff we have amassed when I started clearing up the area surrounding my workspace. There were stacks of conference kits, old newspapers, manuals and training handouts that were stored in two large wooden storage boxes, piled up on a three-seater sofa and crammed into the numerous shelving units in the living room

I thought the information contained in these materials could be of use to my work one day. Contrary to that, they have been left undisturbed and collecting dust for many years. They will be sorted. I intend to be brutal and without mercy when doing that. Otherwise, nothing will get thrown out again. The really useful ones will be kept and the rest sold to the old newspaper collector.

Out of the three rooms in the house, two are chockful of carton boxes large and small filled with whatnots. Among them are two old and unusable wheelchairs and spare parts, souvenirs and gifts from my trips aboard and personal effects I eventually moved down from Penang.

My wife and I used to have a penchant for collecting porcelain figurines. We stopped because there was no more space for us to display them. Keeping them dust free is another nightmare. Most of them are in storage in boxes scattered all over the house.

We also have chargers for old mobile phones, rusty tools, and bags of all shapes and sizes. Those are things I no longer have use for. I shudder to think how much more I have to throw away when I am done with the clearing up, not because of sentimentality but the amount of work that I have to put in to sort them out and dispose of later.

From my work desk alone, I have cleared away Lego minifigures, fountain pens, thumb drives and stacks of bills, receipts and old letters. They have collectively made my desk look like a garbage dump. Now that it is neat and tidy, working has suddenly become a joy again.

If I had known I would feel this way working on an uncluttered desk, I would have kept it clean. I always thought I thrived in organised chaos. There was an article some time back that said a messy desk and intelligence go hand in hand. I can tell you without a doubt that is a fallacy.

What is true is that a clean desk makes a happy worker. Most of all, it has increased my productivity. I don’t have to spend time digging through the pile looking for items I need. And I don’t need to move things around whenever I need space for my handwriting practice.

These are only stuff that belonged to me. I shall not mention the equally ‘impressive’ assortment of things which are not mine. Whether we want to admit it or not, both of us have unwittingly become hoarders. We see practical use in everything, keeping them because they may be useful or needed in the future.

Take the plastic boxes that are used to pack food for example. They are useful for storing and organising knickknacks. However, we have kept one too many and they are all occupying space, gathering dust and generally make the kitchen look messy. Let’s not talk about the many kitchen appliances that have been lying idle for ages.

This spring cleaning has taught me one thing. I can live without many of the items that have been cluttering the house for no reason. I bought them thinking I needed them. There are only so many things one can use at any given time. Where I can make do with one, I don’t need another few of the same.

Having too many possessions is not a sign of affluence. In fact it is a burden that weighs us down. The Dalai Lama expressed this point best when he said: “Physical comforts cannot subdue mental suffering, and if we look closely, we can see that those who have many possessions are not necessarily happy. In fact, being wealthy often brings even more anxiety.”

I can attest to that, having moved houses several times. I have sworn off buying things on impulse. That will save me a lot of money and space. Living a simple and clutter-free life is the way for me now; that is when I have cleared away all that I have accumulated over the past eleven years. I look forward to that day when the house is airy, tidy and spacious again.