Only 23 per cent of students in science stream

KUCHING: The low number of science students in secondary schools and universities in the country is alarming.

Assistant Education and Technological Research Minister Dr Annuar Rapaee said this during the launch of The Young Innovators Challenge at Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak campus here yesterday.

“What worries us now is that the number of students entering science stream has not only dropped in Form 4 and Form 5 but has reached a critical level in universities.

“Our target is at least 60 per cent of enrolment in universities in science stream but it is only 23 per cent now.

“We have to address this issue: why our children are not interested to do science, especially in technology and mathematics,” he said

Dr Annuar, who is also a member of the National Science Council, hoped that with The Young Innovators Challenge more students would be keen in taking up Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

“After Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg took over the chief minister’s post last January, he emphasised so much on science, particularly in the digital economy.

“This activity (Young Innovators Challenge) is in line with the state’s aspirations for the future of the people,” said Dr Annuar, who is also Assistant Minister of Housing and Public Health.

He urged the students to pursue careers in STEM as it offered a bright future.

“We do not want to be a population that only use what others invented; we want our people to create for the future, not only for the country but for the whole world.”

Swinburne chief executive officer and deputy vice-chancellor Professor Janet Gregory said the university emphasised STEM activities on campus and in schools.

“In support of this important STEM programme, Swinburne Sarawak will award today’s winners with scholarships to pursue foundation programmes at the university here,” she announced.

According to Gregory, The Young Innovators Challenge aims to foster life-long learning skills, problem-solving skills, and improve the ability to articulate ideas.

“It helps students at a young age to embrace technology in real world applications to help society as well as industry.

“All these values are integral to Swinburne’s approach to education and we are proud to be the state-level host for this competition for the second time,” she said.

Her text-of-speech was read by Swinburne’s acting dean for Faculty of Engineering, Computer and Science, Professor Su Hieng Tiong.

Fourteen secondary schools from around Kuching represented by 40 teams took part in the competition.

They were tasked to develop their own innovations over the last three months using open source technologies and address one of the themes: food and agriculture, automotive or mobility, healthcare, home and shelter, heavy equipment and machinery, as well as retail and customer service.