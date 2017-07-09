Sarawak confident Tourism Tax to be deferred next year

KUCHING: The Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports is confident the implementation of Tourism Tax will be deferred to next year.

Its minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said Sabah and Sarawak have come up with a Memorandum of Understanding for the federal government to consider.

“We are confident that the tax will be deferred to March 31 next year and it (the Memorandum of Understanding) will receive consideration from the federal government particularly the Finance Ministry.

“Whatever the decision is after this, we leave it to them (Finance Ministry),” he told the press conference after the launching ceremony of the Rainforest Fringe Festival at the Old Courthouse here yesterday.

The tourism tax was supposed to be implemented on July 1 but postponed until Aug 1.

It is set to see rates of between RM2.50 and RM20 charged for a night’s stay.

The Tourism Tax Act Bill, 2017 was passed last April.