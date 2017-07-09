Veterinary Dept completes vaccination of pet animals in rabies-infested villages

KUCHING: The Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) has completed the vaccination of household dogs and cats in the rabies-infested areas of Kampung Paon Rimu, Kampung Paon Rimu Bakong, Kampung Krait, Kampung Remun and Kampung Lebor.

In its latest statement, DVS said a total 873 pet animals comprising 169 dogs and 696 cats in those villages had been vaccinated.

Samples from 30 animals (27 dogs and three cats) from the five villages were also taken for further testing of rabies infection.

Kampung Paon Rimu, Kampung Paon Rimu Bakong, Kampung Krait, Kampung Remun and Kampung Lebor were declared as rabies-infested areas by a gazette notification under Section 37 of the Veterinary Public Health Ordinance 1999.

This followed the three confirmed rabies cases involving two siblings – aged four and six – from Kampung Paon Rimu Bakong, and a seven-year-old girl from Kampung Lebor on June 30.

The siblings died on Tuesday, while the girl from Kampung Lebor is reported to be in critical condition at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

Meanwhile, a team from DVS also went to vaccinate animals at Kampung Empassa, near the Indonesian border, and one of the villages located within a 10km radius from the affected areas.

This was in line with the Anti-Rabies Vaccination Order announced by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas on Tuesday, mandating all household animals in the infected areas and those under surveillance within a 10km radius, to be vaccinated with anti-rabies vaccine.