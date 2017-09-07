443,794 candidates to sit for UPSR this year

Click to print (Opens in new window)

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 443,794 candidates will be sitting for the Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah 2017 from Sept 11 to 14 and Sept 18.

The Ministry of Education in a statement today said from the total, 433,536 were government and government-aided school candidates while 10,258 were private school candidates.

The examination will involve 8,085 centres nationwide as well as 51,363 examination personnel.

According to the ministry, the Examination Syndicate had reminded all candidates to refer to the examination schedule for information on the examination timing as well as directives and warnings which should be adhered to during the examination.

The schedule could be downloaded from the Examination Syndicate website at lp.oe.gov.my.

Candidates are also reminded to bring their MyKads to the examination centre to ensure the smooth running of the examination, said the Ministry of Education. – Bernama