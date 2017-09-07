SK Sungai Naman forced to close due to flash flood

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: SK Sungai Naman near here was forced to close today as the access road to the school was inundated with floodwater, affecting 52 pupils.

State education director Rakayah Madon, however, said the school was not flooded.

“Classes cannot be conducted because the children cannot reach the school as the access road is flooded,” she told The Borneo Post when contacted.

The school has 13 teachers and two support staff.

Meanwhile, according to a statement from Malaysia Civil Defence Force (APM) Sibu, the access road to the school was under about two feet of water.

The road was impassable to vehicles at press time but the situation was under control.

A heavy downpour caused flash floods in the surrounding area.

For the record, SK Sungai Naman is located in Dudong.

Elsewhere in Sibu, Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) Sibu divisional engineer Ting Sing Kwong said the king tide period has started.

Although it was not expected to be high, those in low-lying areas here were reminded to be vigilant, he advised.

“Whether there will be flooding in the low-lying areas in Sibu or not – it depends on the intensity of the rainfall,” Ting added.

He said the highest king tide here for this month is expected to hit the one meter mark.