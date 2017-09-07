Unemployed man charged for insulting PM on Facebook

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SEPANG: An unemployed man was charged in the Sessions Court here today on two counts of insulting the Prime Minister by uploading offensive statements on social media platform Facebook last January.

The accused, Muhamad Hafizudin Jamil, 24, however pleaded not guilty after the two charges were read to him before Judge Harith Sham Mohd Yasin.

According to the first and second charge sheets, the accused, who was alleged to have used the Facebook application on the profile account “Hafizudin Jamil”, was found to have consciously made and started sending the offensive communication.

The offensive sentence was detected to have been uploaded on Jan 18 at 10.20 am and 10.28 am on the same day.

Both the words which were used with the intention of offending other people were later read at 5.30 pm, on the same day at the headquarters of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) at Jalan Impact, Cyberjaya near here.

Subsequently, the accused is liable to punishment under Section 233(3) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588) which provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment of up to one year or both upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Mohd Sophian Zakaria and Norhani Mohd Azhar appeared for the prosecution while the accused was not represented by counsel.

Earlier, the accused pleaded for a lower bail on grounds that he was the main breadwinner for the family and had to look after an ailing father whereas he was unemployed.

The court later allowed the accused bail of RM4,000 with one surety and set the date for remention of the case for Oct 25. – Bernama