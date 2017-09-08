Awang Tengah receives courtesy call from Xingyi Group China

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan yesterday received a courtesy call from Xingyi Group China at his office in Wisma Sumber Alam, Petra Jaya here yesterday.

Awang Tengah is also Second Minister of Urban Development and Natural Resources and Minister of Industrial and Entrepreneur Development.

The visit was led by Group chief executive officer of Xingyi Group China Datuk Gerry Tung Chin Sai, who is also chairman of Xingyi Group China.

According to Tung, Xingyi Group China is keen to set up a glass manufacturing plant at Samalaju Industrial Estate in Bintulu.

Xingyi Group is presently manufacturing glass product in Melaka under Xingyi Energy Smart Sdn Bhd and has eight plants in China.

The company is now looking for future expansion location in Bintulu which will bring in an investment worth RM4.3 billion and 2,500 workers.

To realise the expansion programme, the company requires 200 to 300 acres of land, about 33 mmcfd of gas per day, 60MW/132KV of electricity, 8,000 tonnes of water per day and 1.5 million tonnes of silica sand per year.

Present were Ministry of Industrial and Entrepreneur Development permanent secretary Datu Liaw Soon Eng, State Planning Unit director Datu Abu Bakar, Malaysian Investment Development Authority deputy chief executive officer Datuk Phang Ah Tong, Xingyi Energy Smart Sdn Bhd managing director Liu Xiao Rong and finance director Sin Ket Hin.