Be cautious of social media posts — Fatimah

MIRI: Members of the public are reminded to always be wary of posts on social media that plead for donations.

Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Datuk Fatimah Abdullah gave this advice when responding to The Borneo Post report on a dubious Facebook page that publicly appealed for funds, purportedly for the medical treatment of a two-year-old cancer patient.

She said it is safer to check the authenticity of the organisation or individual appealing for donations.

“Information (on Facebook) are often shared and passed from one (user) to another. Therefore, we have to be very careful when we come across posts like this. It would be safer to check first from any source you can find before taking any action,” she told The Borneo Post in a telephone interview on Wednesday.

Fatimah also shared her personal experience on a similar case.

“Previously, I got similar messages through WhatsApp appealing for funds. From the content analysed, I became suspicious which drove me to check it,” she said.

Fatimah stressed that though she encourages Malaysians to do good deeds and help those in need, it is equally important to check the given bank account, to see who it belongs to and enquire in detail where the money will go and who will be managing the fund.

“It is legit to be wary because there are people who are actually riding on other’s plight, and the money they’ve got may be used for their own interest.”

The minister said it saddened her to see such cases happen.

“The patient may be suffering from a chronic sickness and in unfortunate circumstances they may be not here anymore. Hence, it is something that is not morally right,” she said.

She also advised that if there is any suspicion about an NGO, it is good to check its legality with the Registrar of Societies (ROS).

To find out if the donation drive carried out by an individual is legit, she advised that it is wise to check with the patient’s family or close relatives.

The Borneo Post approached Sarawak Children’s Cancer Society (SCCS) president

Jocelyn Hee on the procedure to be taken by any organisation before appealing for public donations to prevent it from being dubbed a scam.

“To understand about the cause and to whom they are contributing is very important,” said Hee.

Being an experienced non-profit organisation, Hee said SCCS had always strived to be clear on its intention to help child cancer patients and their families, and more specifically, how the donations are used or managed.

“We have five areas of support focus – emotional, financial, medical, accommodation and recreation. Those who wish to know what SCCS is doing can always contact us for a detailed explanation.

“This can be done via phone call, the SCCS FB page or email. Visitors can also arrange an appointment to visit SCCS’ centre in Kuching or our transit home offices in Kuching and Miri, to meet the staff to understand more.”

Hee added that the society has helped over 1,000 child cancer patients and their families since 2001 with funding from the public.

Aside from the highly publicised fundraising projects like Go Bald campaign and Monthly Donation Programme where an auto-debit process is used to allow donors to contribute monthly, Hee said the society was also regularly contacted to verify soliciting of donations using the SCCS name.

“Individuals or organisations wishing to adopt SCCS as beneficiary of an event or fundraising project usually require documentation in the form of letter of acceptance from SCCS, to be used as donors’ verification when necessary.

“For any inquiry on fundraising involving SCCS, we can clarify with one simple phone call or meeting, to provide understanding, as our organisation is very transparent in our operations.

“We also have a governing committee that approves expenditure and all key officers have to come to an agreement on how the donations are being used, as well as quarterly committee meetings to review this and all other stringent processes, just as you would have in any properly governed organisation,” Hee elaborated.

Hee encouraged members of the public to get more information on postings on Facebook or other social media platforms relating to individuals or organisations needing financial assistance.

On SCCS, Hee said the public can find out how their donations are managed by calling the SCCS centre at 082-686 276 or posting a message on the SCCS Facebook page at facebook.com/swakchildrencancersociety or their email at administrator@sccs.org.my.