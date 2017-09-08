Five plead not guilty to incestuous rape, outrage of modesty

Click to print (Opens in new window)

LIMBANG: The Magistrate’s Court here fixed Nov 20-24 for further mention of a case involving the incestuous rape and outrage of modesty of an underage girl by her grandfather, father, and three cousins.

Judge Mohd Hafizi Abdul Halim fixed the date for submission of documents after the five accused pleaded not guilty to all 22 counts.

The girl’s father, 40, was accused of raping the 12-year-old on four occasions, while two of her three cousins were each accused of raping her on three to four occasions.

The 72-year-old grandfather, meanwhile, was accused of outraging the girl’s modesty on six occasions, while the third cousin was accused of committing the same offence on four ccasions.

The three cousins are aged between 16 and 21.

All the offences took place between June and Nov last year at different locations in their village.

The five are charged under Section 376B, Section 376(1), Section 354 and Section 377C of the Penal Code.

It was learnt that the victim is currently at a shelter in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.