Grandfather, uncle remanded seven days over rape of 7-year-old girl

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SIBU: A man and his son suspected of raping a seven-year-old family member were yesterday ordered by the Magistrate’s Court here to be remanded for seven days.

The girl is the granddaughter of the 53-year-old man and niece of the man’s 25-year-old son.

The 53-year-old was arrested at his longhouse in Sungai Durin while his son was nabbed at his workplace at a timber factory in Durin.

The former is a convicted rapist who was released from jail last year after serving a 12-year sentence for raping his then 15-year-old daughter in 2008.

According to Sarawak CID head Datuk Dev Kumar, the alleged rape of the Primary 1 pupil came to light when the girl confided in her mother while visiting her in Mukah during the recent school holiday.

The girl’s parents separated around the time she was born. Her mother remarried in 2013 and moved to Balingian with her new husband, leaving the victim in the care of the child’s grandmother in Sungai Durin.

The girl’s grandfather came back to the longhouse following his release from prison in Aug 2016, which Dev Kumar said was when the alleged rapes started.