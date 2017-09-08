Man killed as vehicle crashes into lorry’s rear

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A male motorist died Wednesday night after he crashed into the rear of a lorry along Jalan Kota Samarahan.

The deceased was identified as Jackson Lim Kui Hong, 36, of Taman Mimpi, here.

He was headed here from Kota Samarahan in a multi-purpose vehicle when the incident happened around 7.30pm.

A spokesperson for the state Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said personnel from the Tabuan Jaya fire station arrived at the scene at 8pm and immediately began extricating the deceased from the wrecked vehicle.

Lim was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, and his body sent to the Sarawak General Hospital mortuary.

In a separate case, a man was lucky to escape unhurt when his sports utility vehicle caught fire upon crashing into a lamp post at Jalan Pending, here early yesterday.

The Bomba spokesperson said personnel from the Padungan fire station were dispatched to the scene following a distress call at 2.53am.

“The vehicle’s engine caught fire following the collision and was 100 per cent damaged.

The fire was put out at 3.05am, with no injuries or casualties reported.”