Mediterranean rescue ship sets sail to deliver aid to Rohingya Muslims

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

LONDON: A charity ship that rescued migrants in the Mediterranean is sailing to the Bay of Bengal to deliver food, clothing and medical assistance to Rohingya Muslims fleeing violence in Myanmar, the group’s head said.

Regina Catrambone, co-founder of the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS), said its flagship vessel, the Phoenix, suspended operations off the north African coast this week after rising tensions with Italian and Libyan authorities.

“There is another exodus (like the one in the Mediterranean) … unfolding on the other side of the world,” she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone.

“We want to alleviate their suffering,” she said, adding that she could not provide more details until the crew arrived.

The Phoenix will reach the Bay of Bengal in around two weeks to deliver aid and medical care, but not to rescue people from the sea as it does in the Mediterranean, Catrambone said. — Reuters