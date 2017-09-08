MMEA vows to make waters off Miri free from foreign fishermen

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) here has seized four fishing vessels, fish worth nearly RM9 million and detained 60 Vietnamese fishermen in the last two months.

MMEA chief here, Captain Mohamad Fauzi Othman, believed locals were behind the presence of these foreign fishermen, but vowed to clamp down hard on them to make waters off Miri free from foreign fishermen.

Mohamad told the press this after the symbolic signing of the ‘corruption free pledge’ involving MMEA personnel at their office here yesterday. Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Miri branch chief Othman Anyan witnessed the event.

Mohamad went on to say that those foreign fishermen were very smart and would try to outdo the enforcement agency by disposing of evidence such as fishing nets.

He added that the detained Vietnamese fishermen had been brought to court and charged accordingly while the vessels were detained at the MMEA jetty in Kampung Pulau Melayu, here.