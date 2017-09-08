‘Nobody is safe’ Plastic found in drinking water on five continents

Click to print (Opens in new window)

LONDON, Thomson Reuters Foundation: Tiny pieces of plastic have been found in drinking water on five continents – from Trump Tower in New York to a public tap on the shores of Lake Victoria in Uganda – posing a potential risk to people’s health, researchers said.

Plastic degrades over time into tiny particles known as microplastics, which were found in 83 per cent of samples from Germany to Cuba to Lebanon analysed by US-based digital news organisation Orb Media.

“If you ask people whether they want to be eating or drinking plastic, they just say: ‘No, that’s a dumb question’,” said Sherri Mason, one of study’s authors and a chemistry professor at the State University of New York.

“It’s probably not something that we want to be ingesting, but we are, whether through our drinking water, through beer, juice. It’s in our food, sea-salt, mussels. Nobody is safe,” she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

“Microplastics of up to 5 millimeters are also in bottled water,” she said. — Reuters