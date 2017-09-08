Policeman with past criminal record arrested after gang fight goes viral

Click to print (Opens in new window)

LIMBANG: A policeman with a prior criminal record was among three individuals arrested to assist with investigations into a gang fight at Dataran Jubli Emas last Saturday night.

Limbang District police Chief, Superintendent Mohd Bukhori Saffai said the suspect, who held the rank of corporal was detained on Tuesday at 3.20pm at an unnumbered house at Kampung Patiambun, Limbang.

“The suspect, who is a police personnel was remanded last Wednesday. He had past criminal cases for which hearings are still pending,” he told reporters today.

Mohd Bukhori added that the two other suspects also from Kampung Patiambun were arrested at 10.55pm on Thursday and were remanded today.

He said all of the suspects are being remanded further to facilitate in the investigations as the fight resulted in the victim, 38, sustaining head injuries and had received treatment at Limbang Hospital.

The case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code.

The gang fight on Saturday went viral on social media as members of the public managed to record pictures and videos of the group fighting at Dataran Jubli Emas at around 11.50pm.