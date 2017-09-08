Put aside political ideology and support PM to bring motion on Rohingya to us – DPM

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

CHUKAI: The Deputy Prime Minister wants people of various racial background, regardless of political ideology and religion to support the motion that the Prime Minister raises the issue of the Rohingya refugees to United States President Donald Trump during their meeting in the US on Sept 12.

Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also UMNO vice-president said the motion brought by Kemaman UMNO Division at its conference today must be perceived not merely in terms of the religious issue but because the Rohingya issue was a humanitarian one.

He said the Prime Minister had previously expressed his concern on the problem faced by the Rohingyas who were now living as refugees because of the oppression and cruelty by the Myanmar military junta.

“Inform our friends from the other parties and the NGOs to support this struggle and put aside the differences in political ideologies for the sake of the Rohingyas.

“When the Prime Minister brings up this issue to Donald Trump, we want the world peace organisations to be able to handle the problems of the Rohingya people who are being treated with cruelty by the Myanmar military junta,” he said.

He disclosed this when opening the Kemaman UMNO Divisional Delegates Conference, here today.

Also present were the division’s head, Datuk Ahmad Said, his deputy who is also the Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister, Datuk Seri Ahmad Shaberi Cheek and State UMNO Liaison chairman who is also the Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abdul Rahman.

“The invitation was actually proof that Donald Trump gave his recognition to the leadership of the Prime Minister and does not mean that we are subservient to the US. We are a multi racial country, we are a nation that wants to become a developed country and we want to be friendly with all the major powers,”he said.

At the event, Ahmad Zahid also approved the allocation of the federal government amounting to RM80 million to build the new Kemaman District Police Headquarters and RM2 million for the construction of a futsal court at Bandar Baharu Kijal, Kemaman. – Bernama