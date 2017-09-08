Student backlash in HK independence row

Click to print (Opens in new window)

HONG KONG: Hong Kong students have accused their universities of suppressing freedom of speech after banners and signs calling for the city’s independence from China were taken down from campuses.

The move has fuelled fears that freedoms are being squeezed in the semi-autonomous city and that Beijing is tightening its grip in a range of areas, from politics to media and education.

Since the failure of mass Umbrella Movement rallies to win democratic reform in 2014, some young campaigners say they want to see Hong Kong split completely from the mainland, a concept that infuriates Beijing.

The latest row began on Monday when a large black banner reading ‘HK Independence’ appeared at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. It is not clear who put it up.

The student union there said it was taken down the same day.

A letter from the university’s office of student affairs Tuesday, which was posted on the student union’s Facebook page, warned pro-independence views violated Hong Kong law and said any more ‘improper’ items would be removed.

“The related opinions have violated relevant Hong Kong legislation, and violate the school’s consistent and absolute opposition of Hong Kong independence,” the letter said.

The student union questioned how putting a political opinion went against Hong Kong’s mini-constitution, the Basic Law, which guarantees freedom of speech.

In a statement, it said it felt ‘deep regret’ at the move.

“The union will do its utmost to safeguard students’ autonomy and freedom of speech,” the statement added.

Another large black banner and over 200 small posters calling for independence were still up at the university’s campus yesterday. — AFP