Two special zones for Uber users set up at Miri Hospital

MIRI: In an effort to address the lack of parking space at Miri Hospital, e-hailing service Uber is stepping in to offer two special designated zones for picking and dropping off passengers starting Monday (Sept 11).

The initiative is a collaboration between the Visitors Board of Miri Hospital and Uber to provide more convenience to visitors and patients who are Uber users, said Visitors Board chairman Karambir Singh.

Speaking during a press conference at Miri Hospital’s administration office today, Karambir said the two specially designated zones for Uber drivers to pick up their passengers would be located at the main lobby and bus stop areas.

According to City Coordinator-Miri for Uber Jerome Baki, the company is also sponsoring RM200,000 worth of rides for those visiting the hospital.

Uber users selecting Miri Hospital as their destination will get a discount of RM5 per trip.

“One person is only entitled to four trips of this discounted price during the promotion, which officially starts from Sept 11 until the end of the year,” he explained.

Present at the press conference were Miri Hospital director Dr Jack Wong, hospital staff and Miri City councillors.