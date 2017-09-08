Uggah defends Unimas Dayak Chair

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas yesterday came to defence of Universiti Malaysia Sarawak’s (Unimas) Chair of Dayak Studies, following an outcry from Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB).

Uggah, who is Dayak Cultural Foundation (DCF) chairman, said DCF had contributed RM1,015,000 to fund the Dayak Chair in March 1998, whose fund now stands at RM1,856,814, and that it had approved 18 research projects thus far. Currently, he said the Dayak Chair is placed under Unimas’ Institute of Borneo Studies, formerly the Institute of East Asia Studies.

“Starting from 2015, the management of the Chair was entrusted to the Jawatankuasa Pemegang Amanah Kursi Dayak.

“Up to date, 18 research projects have been approved for financial assistance from the Dayak Chair fund. These projects covered various topics related to the Dayak communities. Some of these projects are on contemporary Dayak issues,” he said.

Uggah regretted that there been criticisms against the Dayak Chair, which he said were uncalled-for and unfair.

“Unfortunately, there had been several negative comments, allegations and insinuations on social and print media with regard to Dayak Chair. Such unhealthy, misleading and baseless accusations are destructive and must be discontinued immediately,” he said.

On Sept 2, PBDSB issued a press statement questioning the status of the Dayak Chair because it had been so quiet though its setup in March 1997 was publicised.

PBDSB had questioned why such an important research and development platform for Dayak studies was left dormant. Another question it asked was what happened to the fund for research and studies.

“PBDSB as well as the Dayak society deserve an answer from the relevant authorities, including Unimas, with regards to the matter. If absence of explanation still persists, do not blame the Dayak communities for making their own conclusions or assumptions,” the party said, adding that the Dayak Chair was established on March 1, 1997.