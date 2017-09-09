12-year-old among 102 suspected drug addicts held in KK

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) has detained 102 suspected drug addicts during a three-day operation around the state capital.

Sabah National Anti-Drug Agency director Bakri Bibi said the suspects, aged 12 and 40, were detained during the Ops Perdana Siri 1/2017 operation which began on Tuesday.

He said the three-day operation targeted hot-spot areas such as Kg Likas, Cenderamata, Taman Keramat, Manggatal and Sembulan.

He said those underage were referred to the Welfare Department while the rest were being detained under Section 3 (1) of the Drug Dependent (Treatment and Rehabilitation) Act 1983.

He said the agency would carry out such an operation from time to time to combat drug problems in and around the state capital.

Bakri also thanked the public for their continuous cooperation with the agency and looked forward to such cooperatin in the future.