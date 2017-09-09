44,290 UPSR candidates in Sabah this year

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 44,290 candidates from Sabah will sit for the Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR), this year.

Sabah education director Datuk Maimunah Suhaibul disclosed the number in a conference held at Wisma Jabatan Pendidikan Negeri Sabah in Likas here, yesterday.

She said the UPSR examination would be held simultaneously all over the country on September 11-14 and 18 this year.

“Candidates from Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) will be sitting for six papers in Bahasa Melayu (Pemahaman); Bahasa Melayu (Penulisan); Bahasa Inggeris (Pemahaman); Bahasa Inggeris (Penulisan); Mathematics and Science.

“Meanwhile, candidates from Sekolah Rendah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) will be sitting for eight examination papers in Bahasa Melayu (Pemahaman); Bahasa Melayu (Penulisan); Bahasa Inggeris (Pemahaman); Bahasa Inggeris (Penulisan); Bahasa Cina (Pemahaman); Bahasa Cina (Penulisan); Mathematics and Science,” she said.

The details on the candidates were 38,509 registered candidates from SK, 5,318 from SJKC while the rest at 463 were from private centres.

Maimunah also disclosed that there would be 139 candidates who were candidates with special needs (CBK) and 369 candidates for Pentaksiran Alternatif Sekolah Rendah (PASR).

Special needs candidates include Braille questions and big print questions for those who have eyesight problem, while PASR is for candidates who are slow learners.

“The number of examination centres is 1,088 and the state education department has appointed 4,567 task force consisting of area supervisors, chief invigilators, deputy chief invigilators, invigilators and room coordinators for the examination.

“The state education department has also prepared plans in the event of accidents happening during the examination, such as ‘Ops Gegar’ for earthquake, and ‘Ops Payung’ for floods,” she said.

She also advised all examination coordinators and task forces to provide the best facilities for the children to undergo the examination calmly so that the exam could be done smoothly and in order.

“Please ensure that all examination standard operating procedures are complied with, especially at the examination centers,” she added.