Accused in triple murder case to undergo psychiatric observation

KUCHING: The High Court yesterday ordered the accused in the Matang triple murder case to undergo observation at Hospital Sentosa here.

Judge Celestina Stuel Galid made the order on Ulin Blukok, 42, under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Court.

The accused is facing three charges under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which provides for a mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

It was reported that the accused had run amok before he set the house on fire.

He had allegedly hacked to death Mohd Joe Abdullah, 25, and elderly couple, Daud, 64, and Noraini, 62, before setting fire to the house.

Ulin was arrested in a forest not far from the scene around 7pm on the same day.

The incident occurred at Kampung Tumu, Mile 10 Jalan Matang near here at about 3.30pm on Jan 22. DPP Hayda Faridzal prosecuted.