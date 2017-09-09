‘Any attempt to bring over Rohingya here must be opposed’

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: There must not be any attempt to bring over Rohingya refugees to Sarawak, says Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Dato Sri Michael Manyin.

In commenting on social media postings claiming that Rohingya refugees would be sent to Serian and Bau districts, he pointed out that such move would not be good for Sarawak – if it were true.

“We totally oppose it. How can we just accept them in,” Manyin, who is Tebedu assemblyman, told reporters here yesterday.

Additionally, both Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus and Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh also dismissed the news as ‘a rumour, a spam intended to disrupt racial harmony in the state’.

The two are commenting on an image circulating on social media, supposedly to be a screenshot of an online news claiming that some areas in Serian and Bau would be designated to place the Rohingya refugees.

In his remarks, John encouraged those wanting stern action to be taken against the quarters responsible for creating this fake news, to lodge police report and other relevant authorities so that proper investigation could be taken.

He said there was never any plan by the government to bring over the refugees to Sarawak.

“As far as I know, there’s no such thing going to happen,” he said when contacted yesterday.

He also pointed out that there had been many social media postings recently that attempted to instigate the people against the government.

“Such postings are irresponsible as they could create racial tension and divide the people. We should preserve peace and harmony, and remain united,” John stressed.

In this respect, Miro also supported any move to report against such fake news being circulated on social media.

“If not acted upon, this (trend) would create tension between the people, despite it being just a game for some naughty people out there,” he said.