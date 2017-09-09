Cop among three suspects of night brawl

Click to print (Opens in new window)

LIMBANG: A police personnel is among three individuals arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into a mass fight said to occur on Jubli Emas Square here last Saturday night.

A video footage, said to be depicting the incident, has gone viral on social media since.

The police corporal, 36 and married, was arrested at an unnumbered house in Kampung Patiambun at 3.20pm on Tuesday. Two other men – aged 19 and 25 – were also apprehended at the same village, but at around 11pm on Thursday.

According to Limbang police chief Supt Mohd Bukhori Saffai, all three are being detained to facilitate investigation into the case, adding that a 38-year-old man suffered head injuries in the fight.

“There’s no confiscation of any item from the three suspects,” he told reporters here yesterday, adding that the police corporal has a record of cases that are still on trial.

The said mass fight would be investigated under Section 324 of Penal Code, said Bukhori.

Based on the footage, taken by several members of the public, the fight on Jubli Emas Square involved a group of people – some of whom were armed with sharp objects.

It is reported that it began in the compound in front of Bangunan Tamu Limbang before it proceeded to the square, where the injured man was found.