Dispel perception farming is low class work – CM

TUARAN: The people of Sabah must eradicate the perception that agriculture is a career for the poor because the view is no longer relevant seeing the vocation currently is an industry which can generate a lucrative income.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman said many individuals venturing into agriculture and agro-based industries including farming, livestock rearing and fishing became millionaires due to their effort and competitiveness in developing the industries to simultaneously become important food producers.

“In the past, many were of the view agriculture is the work of the low rung and the poor but it is no longer the case currently, agriculture is a revenue-generating business. Agriculture is an industry which can advance farmers, plantation owners, livestock rearers and the nation simultaneously.

“It is important that this matter be shared in our effort to turn out successful farmers, plantation owners, livestock rearers and fishermen who can subsequently increase the food need from time to time,” he said in his speech when launching the state-level Farmers, Livestock Rearers and Fishermen’s Day (HPPNS) themed ‘Our Food, Our Future’ yesterday.

Also present was Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Yahya Hussin who is also State Agriculture and Food Industries Minister.

Musa also expressed his confidence that the Sabah Agricultural Policy (DPNS3), which was launched by the state Agriculture and Food Industry Ministry in May, was capable of boosting the level of safety of food and the income of industry activists and strengthen productivity growth.

“It (DPNS3) will also boost the competitiveness and maintain the sustainability of agriculture in the state via nine areas of focus which have been identified,” he said.

Musa also wanted farmers, plantation owners, livestock rearers and fishermen to make full use of the celebration to explore the potential and boost knowledge on innovation and technology in farming, livestock and fisheries.

Meanwhile, Yahya in his speech, said he hoped financial institutions such as Mara, Agrobank, Entrepreneurial Group Economic Fund (Tekun) and Yayasan Usaha Maju Sabah could simplify the loan conditions to entrepreneurs involved in food production.

Yahya also urged all the departments and agencies involved to boost effort towards MyGAP certification, namely, a Malaysian agricultural best practice to assure food output safety and simultaneously boost product marketability based on agrlculture, livestock and aquaculture.

During the ceremony, Musa also handed over awards to 13 recipients and certificates of appreciation to 68 recipients comprising farmers, plantation owners, livestock rearers, fishermen and entrepreneurs as recognition and appreciation by the government on their success in developing the agriculture sector in Sabah.

Also present were Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Raymond Tan Shu Kiah, Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Hj Hajiji Hj Noor, Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun, State Secretary Tan Sri Sukarti Wakiman as well as other state leaders.