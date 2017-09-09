DUN marks its 150th Anniversary

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

State Legislative Assembly celebrates existence since 1867 with nine milestone events

KUCHING: Sarawak State Legislative Assembly (DUN) celebrates its 150th anniversary since its establishment on Sept 8, 1867 with nine milestone events from yesterday until Sept 8, 2018.

Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg said the Sarawak State Assembly was the oldest in the history of Malaysia and yesterday was a very significant and historic day for the people in the state.

“This 150-year period is very important because the process of negotiation between the people and the government began since the establishment of Sarawak State Assembly in September 1867.

“Although there was no election at that time, the importance of all communities was taken into account in making policy through meetings with local leaders entrusted by the Rajah himself. Thereafter we have a constitution decided in 1945 where the Rajah assured that this time, the ruling power would be given to the state.

“In the end we h ad a state election to give the people the basis of the election process before Sarawak obtained a resolution from the British Government on 22 July 1963 followed by the establishment of Malaysia on Sept 16 1963. All that matters here is that we are the oldest state assembly with the oldest democratic history that no one can deny,” he said.

He said this at a press conference after the launch of the Sarawak DUN 150th anniversary logo at the new DUN Complex here yesterday to kick off the celebration.

The logo depicts the building of the state assembly where the architecture reflects the major ethnic groups in the state. As the most beautiful and unique parliament building in Southeast Asia, the State DUN building also illustrates changes and continuity.

In conjunction with the 150th anniversary, nine pillars and nine state assembly events with the people are planned to be held until Sept 8, 2018.

The events are; the opening of the Golden Bridge, parade ceremony, special conference and state banquet, opening of the exhibition anniversary, launch of e-Hansard, launching of the official song, special souvenir publications and anniversary book.

Also present at the press conference yesterday were DUN Speaker Datuk Amar Asfia Awang Nassar, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, organising chairperson Datuk Naroden Majais and State Secretary Tan Sri Morshidi Abdul Ghani.