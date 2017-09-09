Flash floods wreak havoc at longhouse

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MARUDI: Continuous rain for several hours yesterday resulted in flash floods in low-lying areas behind eight-door Rumah Adam, Sg Nawang, some 12km from Marudi.

According to longhouse resident Wellesly Bolly Angie, 53, the heavy downpour which began at around 5.10pm went on until 10pm.

“The flood water was two-feet high in the longhouse and the water level started to recede since 9pm.

“The water level receded to the level of the ‘ruai’ (verandah) at 12am but my room was still slightly flooded until this morning. As I did not have ample time to move things in my room, most of my furniture was damaged.

“The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) and Marudi Civil Defence Force (APM) also made the effort to visit and help clean the longhouse,” he told The Borneo Post.

Seventy-nine residents of the pillarless longhouse were affected by the flash flood.