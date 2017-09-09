Flood renders road to school impassable to motor vehicles

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: The road to SK St Mark in Selangau was impassable to motor vehicles due to the flood yesterday.

According to Sibu Division Disaster Relief Committee chairman Hii Chang Kee, only 59 pupils could reach the school by boat.

“Class went on as usual since the majority of the pupils are boarders,” he added.

Hii, who is Sibu Resident, said SK Sungai Anak was another school in Selangau affected by the flood, but the situation was not very bad.

He said heavy rain and King tide had caused the flood.

SK Sungai Naman and SK Ulu Sungai Sengan in Dudong which were closed on Thursday due to the flood, re-opened for class yesterday.