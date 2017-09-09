Malaysia ‘champion’ in diabetes, obesity – Jainab

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Women’s health could affect the health of the whole family and society, said Sabah Community Development and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Jainab Ahmad Ayid.

She said it was very important for women to have good and complete health care physically, mentally and emotionally.

Jainab said the World Health Organization (WHO) global report on Non Infectious Diseases 2014 showed that Malaysia’s population had 19.6% probability of dying caused by major chronic diseases, which was double that of Singapore.

Malaysia had been the Southeast Asian champion consecutively in terms of percentage of the population suffering from diabetes and obesity, at 15.2% and 27.2% respectively, based on the latest data in 2011, said Jainab when launching the Program Minda Sihat, Jiwa Sihat, Jom Sihat health program at SK Lapasan Hall, Telipok here, yesterday.

The program was also in conjunction with Sabah Women’s Day Celebration 2017 organized by the Sabah Women Affairs Department in collaboration with Women & Family Development Council (MPWKP) P.171 Sepanggar.

“The objective of ‘Program Minda Sihat, Jiwa Sihat, Jom Sihat’ is to provide exposure and knowledge on healthy lifestyles and to make the participants aware that health depended on our daily lifestyle.

“Every woman should know how to control her daily eating habits. This is because every meal has its own effect on the body, whether it is slow or fast.

“A balanced and orderly diet is essential for a woman to maintain maximum health and thus facilitate her daily activities as healthy wives, mothers, and community members,” she said.