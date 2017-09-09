Police foil drug deal in a bank parking lot

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BANJARMASIN, South Kalimantan: The North Hulu Sungai Police’s drug detectives have foiled drug transactions in the parking lot of a bank in Amuntai, South Kalimantan, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

“MB the suspect was caught with evidence of a package of 0.32-gram sabu-sabu,” said HSU Police Public Relation Chief First Insp (Iptu) Alam in Amuntai on Friday.

Initially, the police received information that there would be a drug transaction in the parking lot of the BRI Amuntai Branch in North Amuntai. Members of the drug police directly conduct monitoring around the site.

Not long after came two men whose movements were suspicious. Both were secured and searched.

“The perpetrator was caught hiding sabu-sabu wrapped in a plastic clip in a cigarette box,” said Iptu Alam.

Besides sabu-sabu, police confiscated a cash of Rp280 thousand allegedly the result of the sale of sabu-sabu.