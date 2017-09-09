Relapsed drug addict gets 12 months’ jail, caning

Click to print (Opens in new window)

LIMBANG: A drug addict, who was under National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) Limbang supervision for two years, was sentenced to 12 months in prison and two strokes of the rotan for returning to drugs.

A press statement yesterday from AADK prosecuting officer Zamnee Ismail said Magistrate Mohd Hafizi Abdul Halim imposed the heavier penalty because the accused violated Section 6(1)(a) Subsection 6(2)(d) of the Drug Addiction (Treatment & Rehabilitation) Act 1983 (Revised 1998).

The accused had tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine use.

In another case, a woman was among five addicts, aged between 22 and 39 charged on Thursday in the magistrates’ court.

Mohd Hafizi ordered two of the five to undergo two years’ treatment and rehabilitation at the Papar Drug Rehabilitation Centre.

The two accused, from Kampung Punang, Lawas and Batu Biah, Limbang respectively, will also be placed under two years’ supervision by the police and AADK Limbang upon completion of their rehabilitation.

They were charged under Section 6(1)(a) of the Drug Addiction (Treatment & Rehabilitation) Act 1983.

The other three accused, one of whom is a woman, were charged under Section 6(1)(b) of the Drug Addiction (Treatment & Rehabilitation) Act 1983 and ordered to be placed under three years’ supervision by the police and AADK Limbang.

Should they violate any provision under Subsection 6 (1) (a-f) of the same Act, they could be charged under Section 6 (3) of the same Act and could be sentenced to a maximum three years’ jail, up to three strokes of the rotan, or both.