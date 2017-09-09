RM80.5 mln pangolin scales, elephant tusks seized

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Customs seized three tons of 1,148 elephant tusks and five tons of pangolin scales, valued at about RM80.5 million, which were believed to be on the way to be smuggled through Sepanggar Port to China from Africa on August 29.

Royal Malaysian Customs director general Datuk Sri Subromaniam Tholasy said a Sabah Customs team made the seizure at the Sepanggar Bay Container Port on August 29.

Subromaniam said the elephant tusks, about three tons and valued at RM9.9 million, and the pangolin scales valued at RM70.6million, were smuggled in two containers declared as groundnuts.

Investigation revealed the protected animals were smuggled from Africa for China market due to its high demand for traditional medication.

Both containers also went through two neighbouring ports located along the Straits of Malacca but no action was taken by the authority,¨ he said at a press conference at the Royal Malaysia Customs (Sabah) Headquarters here yesterday.

Also present was Sabah Customs director Datuk Hamzah Sundang.

Customs personnel also detained a 43-year-old businessman who was allegedly involved in the case, said Subromaniam.

Customs Department is now investigating the case under Section 135(1)(a) of the Customs Act 1967 for exporting prohibited goods which carries a fine of between 10 and 20 times the goods value, or up to three years imprisonment or both.

This is the second seizure involving protected animals after the department seized 8,000 kilograms of pangolin scales worth RM100 million that were bound for China at the Sepanggar Bay Port on July 29.