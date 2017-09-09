Salahuddin heads list of honours recipients, posthumous top award also for Adenan

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The late Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem is being honoured with the Satria Bintang Sarawak (SBS) (Posthumous) which carries the title Pehin Sri, in conjunction with the Yang Di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud’s 81st birthday celebrations today.

Adenan, who passed away on Jan 11 due to heart complications, was Sarawak’s fifth chief minister from March 1, 2014 until the day of his death.

He is best remembered for speaking up for Sarawak’s autonomy and the 53 actions and initiatives taken by him in the two years as chief minister .

The late Adenan had also led Barisan Nasional (BN) to a landslide victory in the 2016 state election in which the state government won 72 out of the 82 seats.

Former head of state Tun Datuk Patinggi Abang Muhammand Salahuddin is also honoured with the SBS. The Sibu-born, now 96 years old, was installed as the third Yang Di-Pertua Negeri in 1977 and remained in office till 1981 and was reappointed to head the state from 2001 to 2014.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg is the sole recipient of the Datuk Patinggi Bintang Kenyalang (DP) award which carries the title Datuk Patinggi. Abang Johari was appointed the sixth chief minister on Jan 13 this year, two days after Adenan’s untimely demise.

Four persons are awarded the Panglima Negara Bintang Sarawak (PNBS) which carries the title Dato Sri.

They are Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri Richard Riot, Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rohani Karim, Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Datuk Fatimah Abdullah and state legal counsel Datuk JC Fong.

Assistant Minister of Youth and Sport Snowdan Lawan heads the list of five persons awarded the Panglima Gemilang Bintang Kenyalang (PGBK) which carries the title Datuk.

The other PGBK recipients are State Attorney General Talat Mahmood Abdul Rashid, Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) vice chancellor Prof Dr Mohamad Kadim Suaidi, former Balingian assemblyman Abdul Ajis Abdul Majeed and Universiti Malaya deputy vice chancellor Prof Dr Awang Bulgiba Awang Mahmud.

Infrastructure Development and Transportation Ministry permanent secretary Safri Zainudin heads the list of four recipients for the Darjah Jasa Bakti Sarawak (DJBS) award for senior civil servants, which carries the title Datu.

The other DJBS recipients are Public Works Department director Zuraimi Sabki, state human resource director William Patrick Nyigor and Native Court chief registrar Michael Dawi Alli.

Ten persons are awarded the Panglima Setia Bintang Sarawak (PSBS) which carries the title Dato. They include Sibuti MP Ahmad Lai Bujang, former state health director Dr Yao Sik Chi and former Ninth Brigade Infantry commander Brigadier-General (R) Datuk Damien Abdullah.

The other PSBS recipients are Development Bank of Sarawak board member Sharkawi Alis, Temenggong Helmi Mohd Gol, Bernard Aggan Assan, Goh Leng Chua, Rabiah Johari, Alex Ting and Yet Adenan.

The investiture ceremony is expected to be held today after the parade and rally for the Yang Di-Pertua Negeri’s birthday celebrations.

A total 929 more people will be receiving other awards namely Johan Bintang Sarawak, Johan Bintang Kenyalang (JBK), Johan Perkhidmatan Cemerlang (JPC), Pingat Perkhidmatan Cemerlang (PPC) Emas, Pegawai Bintang Sarawak (PBS), Pegawai Bintang Kenyalang (PBK), Pingat Perkhidmatan Bakti (PPB) Perak, Ahli Bintang Sarawak (ABS), Ahli Bintang Kenyalang (ABK), Pingat Perkhidmatan Terpuji (PPT) Gangsa and Bentara Bintang Sarawak (BBS).